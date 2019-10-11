WATERTOWN — A 14-year-old was transported to Samaritan Medical Center Friday morning after the front wheel of his bicycle came off on the sidewalk, resulting in a crash and landing the teen on his head in the middle of the road.
At around 11:15 a.m., the youth was bicycling east on a Clinton Street sidewalk when his front wheel came off after he went over a curb. The teen crashed into the road and landed on his head, said Watertown City Fire Chief Dale Herman, who witnessed the incident.
The teen then started walking toward the Washington Street intersection with Clinton Street when Mr. Herman decided to ask if he was hurt.
“I called out to him to see if he was OK and he said ‘no,’” Mr. Herman said. “So that’s when I called emergency services to bring fire and EMS.”
The boy’s parents were at the scene, and Mr. Herman said it appeared he would be treated for minor injuries.
“I think he’s going to be fine,” Herman said. “He’s got some bumps and bruises. They’ll do a further evaluation at the hospital.”
