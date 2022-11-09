WATERTOWN — Forty-six firefighters received awards for their lifesaving efforts in the community during a ceremony Wednesday at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street.
The awards included EMS Citation Bar, which is given to someone who did an exceptional job on an EMS call; Lifesaving Bar, for when a firefighter directly saved someone’s life; CPR Save, for an incident in which CPR was given to a member of the community, and that person is now healthy; and Stork Pins for people who delivered children in the field, among other awards.
The firefighter awards used to be held annually, City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues, the ceremony hasn’t taken place since 2018.
“Finally here we are tonight, here to celebrate all the hard work of the Watertown Fire Department crews,” he said. “They do a wonderful job.”
Normally, there would be around 20 to 25 firefighters recognized, but since it has been a few years since the ceremony has taken place, more firefighters are receiving awards.
“Firefighters really don’t like to be recognized,” Chief Timerman said. “Pretty much, to a person they’ll tell you ‘I’m just doing my job,’... On the other hand, no matter what your job is, if you do your job well, it’s good to recognize people for doing their job well.”
He went on to say that sometimes as a firefighter, it’s easy to get down on yourself, but ceremonies like this one remind them why they do what they do.
“We’ve saved a lot of lives, we’ve done some great things,” he said. “I don’t disagree that this is our job, this is what we’re hired to do, but it’s good to review all of the good things we’ve been able to accomplish … it’s easy to lose sight of the big picture sometimes, so this is a good way to remind everybody why we’re here.”
Fire Capt. Andrew J. Naklick said he received a message that he would be receiving the award last week.
Capt. Naklick responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street involving entrapment.
At the time of the crash the rescue truck wasn’t in service, so it required some teamwork.
“It was definitely an all-hands rescue,” he said.
Capt. Naklick and his group received a unit citation award.
The fire captain said that although it is nice to be recognized, that’s not why firefighters do their job.
“We’re not here for awards, that’s not why we come to work,” he said.
He added that he felt the award ceremony isn’t for the firefighters receiving the awards, but for their families and the community.
“It’s more for our families and the community to see what we do because you don’t hear about a lot of this stuff,” he said.
These 46 firefighters have each helped a family in need, including the Hefferon family.
Chief Timerman asked Sara G. Hefferon to join him at the podium when describing her incident.
Chief Timerman said that a call came in on May 16, 2021, for an unconscious woman, Ms. Hefferon. The fire chief said that when they arrived on scene, they found the patient on the floor of the bedroom in cardiac arrest.
CPR and one shock was given, and after that, CPR continued. Guilfoyle Ambulance Service arrived to provide ALS care. The patient then regained a pulse and “spontaneous respiration” before going back into cardiac arrest.
CPR was then resumed and the patient was given two more shocks before breathing on her own. She was then taken to Samaritan Medical Center before being transported to a Syracuse hospital. The patient survived.
Caroline O. Hefferon said she was with her mother when she collapsed and called 911. She said when officials first arrived on scene, she felt some relief.
“I’m very grateful,” she said.
Her mother said she was appreciative of what the fire department did to save her life.
“I’m appreciative and I was happy to be able to thank the people involved,” she said.
Caroline also extended her thanks to the fire department, the police, and Guilfoyle.
“Thank you for being heroes without capes,” she said.
