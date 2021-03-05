WATERTOWN — The city fire department has identified Peyton Morse of LaFargeville as the firefighter who suffered a medical emergency during his training Wednesday.
In a press release, Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said Mr. Morse was injured while attending recruit training at the New York State Academy of Fire Sciences in Montour Falls, Schuyler County, near Watkins Glen.
No further details are being released at this time due to the incident being part of an active investigation by the state police, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau.
The recruit’s family and friends remain by his side in a Pennsylvania hospital. He remains in critical, but stable, condition in the intensive care unit at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn.
On behalf of the Morse family, the city fire department and Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191, are asking people to keep Mr. Morse in their thoughts and prayers.
The recruit was enrolled in a 11-week training program when the incident occurred. The drill involved the use of a breathing apparatus when Mr. Morse became unresponsive during a training exercise.
