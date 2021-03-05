WATERTOWN — The city fire department has identified Peyton Morse of LaFargeville as the firefighter who suffered a medical emergency during training Wednesday.
In a release, Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said Mr. Morse, 23, was injured while attending recruit training at the state Academy of Fire Sciences in Montour Falls, Schuyler County, near Watkins Glen.
Mr. Morse is a volunteer with the LaFargeville Fire Department.
No further details are being released at this time as the incident is under active investigation by the state police, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau.
The 23-year-old was enrolled in an 11-week training program. He became unresponsive during a drill involving the use of a breathing apparatus.
Mr. Morse’s family and friends remain by his side in a Pennsylvania hospital. He remains in critical, but stable, condition in the intensive care unit at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
The Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association is raising money for Mr. Morse’s family for any expenses related to his recovery. Donations can be sent to the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/ Peyton Morse Fund at Watertown Savings Bank,111 Clinton St., Watertown, N.Y.13601.
Or direct to Station 1 at
Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association
Peyton Morse Fund
224 S Massey St Watertown NY 13601
Please add Peyton Morse to memo line.
All monies will go directly to Mr. Morse and his family.
