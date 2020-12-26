WATERTOWN — Starting Monday morning, if you get into a car accident or become ill, the rescue truck won’t be rolling out of the city Fire Department’s Massey Street fire station to come help.
After decades, the rescue truck will be permanently mothballed after the City Council decided last Monday night to take it off the road. Council members instructed Fire Chief Matthew Timerman to come up with a plan to make that happen.
“The best thing to do was make it simple,” he said.
Last Monday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and three council members decided to eliminate the use of the rescue truck, but hold off on ending all EMS calls. They instructed Chief Timerman to take the rescue truck off the road starting Monday morning.
Mayor Smith said he offered that on Monday night as a compromise until they re-examine EMS calls at the Jan. 11 work session when the fire chief, members of the firefighters’ union, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and Jefferson County meet to discuss the issue.
To respond to the council’s directive, Chief Timerman said he worked with the department’s battalion chiefs to come up with “a rough draft plan” for Monday.
With the rescue truck out of commission, the closest fire engine from the department’s fire stations — the main station on Massey Street and from stations on Mill and State streets — will be doing the EMS work that the rescue did for so many years. They will join Guilfoyle Ambulance Service on those calls.
But it’s not quite that simple, Chief Timerman said.
The change means two men per shift, or a total of eight firefighters, will be transferred from the rescue truck to the ladder truck, where they will join a dozen other firefighters. Twenty firefighters will be directly impacted by decommissioning the rescue truck.
But the entire 69-man staff will be affected by the change, Chief Timerman said.
The chief and the battalion chiefs have to make sure that the entire 69-man staff knows what to do when they’re called to a fire, an accident or an EMS call, he said.
On Saturday, Capt. Andrew Naklick, secretary for the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association, Local 191, criticized council members for rushing into the decision about the rescue truck.
The department needed more time to come up with a plan that works, he said.
If someone doesn’t know exactly they’re supposed to do, it could cause someone the need for more medical treatment, or worse yet, their life.
“It’s a dangerous time,” Captain Naklick said.
In response, Mayor Smith said the Fire Department is using “a fear factor” and “doom and gloom” to muddy the issue to make the public believe the situation is worse than it is. He also argued it’s a cost-saving change.
He stressed that a few years ago the city made the Fire Department take the rescue truck off the road and engines went out on those calls. The truck was mothballed amid a long contract dispute with the union.
But Mayor Smith insisted it worked then, so it should work now.
But Chief Timerman said he’s had to make numerous changes in Standard Operation Procedures, or SOPS, to put a plan in place for Monday.
For instance, the members of the rescue truck were assigned to conduct searches at fires. Who does that now? They had to figure out what to do about that and a lot more, the chief said.
What happens when firefighters get to an accident scene? Which ones are responsible for taking care of the injured, and which ones work on the vehicle to make it safe to get to the injured?
On Monday, they’ll see if it all works.
“Maybe we’ll have to make changes on Tuesday. Maybe we’ll have to make changes later in the week,” he acknowledged.
Chief Timerman and the battalion chiefs also had to figure out what to do about all the technical equipment on the rescue truck that’s needed for so many different kind of calls.
The rescue truck contained “jaws of life” equipment to extricate accident victims during vehicle accidents. The hydraulic rescue tool, a generator and cord reel are too big and cannot be transferred to any other vehicle in the department’s fleet, Capt. Naklick said.
Instead, firefighters will have to resort to using battery-power extrication equipment, which might not be up to the job at the most serious of accidents, he said.
About 95% of the technical rescue equipment that was contained on the rescue truck will be moved to a Ford F-150 pickup truck used to haul trailers, Chief Timerman.
But that pickup — unlike the rescue truck — won’t go out on every call. So if any of that technical rescue equipment is needed, a firefighter will have to drive back to the Massey Street station to retrieve it, the chief said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who voted against taking the rescue truck off the road, listened on the 911 dispatch scanner Saturday to hear the truck go on numerous calls, including a report of a stroke victim.
She wished her colleagues on council held off on the decision until the impacts could be better studied.
The city is bringing up the issue now because of a recent decision by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester. The city lost the case and now must promote four captains who are assigned to the rescue truck or stop using the truck.
Mayor Smith said Saturday that the city must take one of the two actions, or the court will find the city in contempt.
He also accused the union of forcing the city to make the decision now because they refused to compromise on the captains issue, which would allow the fire chief more time to put together a plan about the rescue truck.
The mayor also reiterated that the rescue truck doesn’t need to go out on every call, that it should respond to only the most serious ones.
It will only be up to the fire union to agree to a compromise about those issues, or it could be the end of going out on EMS calls, he said.
Union President Daniel Daugherty thinks the majority of council members have already made up their minds.
They will stop EMS calls, he said.
“That’s my gut feeling,” he said.
Council members Sarah V. Compo, Jesse C.P. Roshia and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson didn’t return a reporter’s phone calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.