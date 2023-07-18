WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown Fire Department was awarded an honor Tuesday that many fire departments throughout the country do not achieve.
The department achieved ISO Class One, which is only given to 475 departments throughout the country.
WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown Fire Department was awarded an honor Tuesday that many fire departments throughout the country do not achieve.
The department achieved ISO Class One, which is only given to 475 departments throughout the country.
“The biggest thanks goes to the whole department because frankly, while it’s important to document what we do and to build the framework, and the training program, at the end of the day you still have to do the work and that’s what you guys did,” Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said.
The fire chief said that even though receiving the award is nice, it’s all about providing a service to the community.
All the fire chief wanted to do was to make sure they stay a Class Two and not drop, but they were able to achieve Class One.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this organization, and I’m so proud of the work you guys do,” he said.
Joe Pasco, Northeast manager for ISO, says that they rate around 45,528 jurisdictions across the country and only 475 Class One organizations exist after the city became just the eighth Class One department in the state.
“It’s something for the whole community to be proud of,” Pasco said.
Class One artwork will also be proudly displayed on firetrucks.
The fire chief said that the ISO Class One rating recognizes the department for the work it has put in.
“Now that we’ve gotten the ISO Class One, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to put fires out any faster or anything like that, but it’s a recognition of all of the hard work that we’ve done in the past,” he said. “We really have a fantastic department here. I think that’s been one of Watertown’s best kept secrets; maybe now it’s not so much of a secret.”
In order to qualify for ISO Class One, ISO will look at how water is delivered in the city, how codes are enforced, how dispatch works, how communication works back and forth, staffing, how much apparatus the department has, equipment and training. They then get scored and in order to get Class One, a department can’t miss too many of those aspects.
“It’s been difficult, but we’ve been able to get there,” Timerman said.
Insurance will now take this into consideration when setting fire insurance premiums, resulting in the community seeing a reduction in rates.
Staff Writer
