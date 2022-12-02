City eyes purchase of used fire truck

Watertown city firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on Academy Street last month. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — With the department’s two ladder trucks off the road and in need of repairs, the fire chief recommends purchasing a used one from the city of Geneva.

The City Council will be asked on Monday to vote to appropriate $40,000 to buy the 2000 Pierce ladder truck.

