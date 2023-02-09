Watertown city firefighters

The Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, 224 S. Massey St., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The firefighters union has filed a grievance against the city after its members were told to shovel out snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, days after a snowstorm dumped 60 inches of snow on Watertown.

Daniel D. Daugherty, president of Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191, said the union filed the grievance within an hour after Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman gave a written order for firefighters to remove snow from fire hydrants.

