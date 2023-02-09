WATERTOWN — The firefighters union has filed a grievance against the city after its members were told to shovel out snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, days after a snowstorm dumped 60 inches of snow on Watertown.
Daniel D. Daugherty, president of Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191, said the union filed the grievance within an hour after Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman gave a written order for firefighters to remove snow from fire hydrants.
The order, Mr. Daugherty said, violated language in the union’s contract with the city about the kind of work that firefighters do on holidays.
On holidays, they normally have a light work load of fire station maintenance, unless in the case of “a critical mission,” Mr. Daugherty said.
The grievance was filed to protect that contract language or “it’s lost,” he said.
It’s the responsibility of the water department to clear fire hydrants.
After the weekend snowstorm, the water department requested firefighters “to assist with the fire hydrants because they were overwhelmed,” Chief Timerman said.
The situation with the snow warranted them to do the work on the holiday, he said.
“While the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) generally restricts what duties can be done on holidays and Sundays, there is a clear precedent of keeping firefighting equipment in a state of readiness, even on these days,” he instructed in his written order. “Truck checks are still performed on Sundays and holidays. Equipment is cleaned and repaired after fires, even on Sundays and holidays. Hydrants are also firefighting equipment critical to our mission.”
Firefighters helped on Tuesday and Wednesday that week, but it took a written order by the chief for them to go back out on Thanksgiving, Mr. Daugherty said.
“I wanted them to continue to get the job done,” the fire chief said.
The union requested that the firefighters be given another holiday since they were out two hours during the morning and two hours in the afternoon, he said.
The fire chief refused the request, so the grievance was filed after City Manager Kenneth A. Mix agreed with the fire chief.
The matter will now go to arbitration.
“I can’t believe it got that far. It happened months ago. It was in November,” Mr. Daugherty said, adding that it will now cost both the city and union “thousands of dollars” to go to arbitration because of it.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who works as a physician assistant, brought up the grievance at Monday night’s City Council meeting during a discussion about hiring more firefighters and applying for a federal grant that would pay for adding staff.
“I guess when I go into work on a holiday and if somebody needs surgery on a holiday you don’t say it’s a holiday and not operate that day,” he said. “But I don’t know. I was kind of curious.”
City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said the department needed to make sure that firefighters could have access to the hydrants in case of an emergency, adding that they did the job and they had the right to file a grievance.
“We’ll see how it’s decided,” the councilman said.
Negotiations for a new contract between the city and the union are stalled. The two sides met with a mediator last month. Another meeting has been set for March 1.
Mr. Daugherty said the grievance and the mediation are not related at all.
He said he would not discuss anything more about the mediation process.
