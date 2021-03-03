WATERTOWN — The city and firefighters’ union have agreed to meet with a mediator March 19.
Bill Conley is the same mediator who was used the last time the two parties went through mediation.
The two sides met in December of last year before jointly agreeing to file for an impasse and move toward mediation.
Staffing is again the main sticking point. Not much has changed from the last time they went through mediation for the last contract.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city made its proposal during the first sessions.
“Nothing really has changed,” he said.
Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191, said the city and the bargaining unit remain far apart and probably won’t get a deal before it heads to arbitration.
“I’m not holding my breath,” he said.
The city has been insistent the union has to give up the minimum staffing stipulation, contending the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left the city in dire financial straits.
In August, the city and the bargaining unit agreed on a four-year agreement that covers 2016 through June 30 of this year, and gives firefighters 2.5% raises for each year of the new contract.
A new agreement would cover from July 1 of last year and beyond.
It took six years to approve that contract as both sides fought back and forth over battles in and out of court.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The city and the union also will meet in arbitration May 20 regarding an issue with the fire department’s rescue truck. The City Council decided in January to permanently take the rescue truck off the road. Last week, that was vehicle was sold during an online auction for $25,900.
