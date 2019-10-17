WATERTOWN — The city and town fire departments were scrambling Wednesday afternoon as three fires were reported in the span of six minutes.
At 2:39 p.m., the Watertown City Fire Department was dispatched to 280 State St. for a possible fire. Two minutes later, city fire units were dispatched to 254 E. Main St. for another reported fire. The threats were contained quickly and calls later disregarded as fire units were on the scenes for less than a half-hour.
Shortly before, at 2:35 p.m., the Town of Watertown Fire Department was dispatched to 22543 Fisher Road, the location of Allied Motion. Fire Capt. Fred Sourwine said dispatchers advised his department there was a fire in the ceiling of the technology company.
Upon entry, firefighters discovered the sprinkler system was activated. It took firefighters around 15 minutes to contain the fire entirely, Sourwine said, adding that the building sustained smoke and water damage.
They were on the scene cleaning debris for roughly an hour.
“We try to assist business owners as best we can,” Mr. Sourwine said.
Mr. Sourwine’s understanding was the fire was due to sparks from construction occurring inside the building. Assisting the Watertown department were the Brownville Fire Department and Rutland Fire Department. There were no injuries.
