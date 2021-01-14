WATERTOWN — A city firefighter was injured Thursday while responding to a house fire on Central Street. He was wheeled from the scene on a stretcher, but his condition remains unknown.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the city fire department was dispatched to 243 Central St., for reports of a structure fire. By the time police arrived, there were still flames spitting from the back of the duplex.
During the response, a city firefighter was seen exiting the house, then got on a stretcher before being placed in an ambulance. His condition was unclear as of the time of this report.
Witnesses said they saw two people exit the house, which turned out to be everyone inside at the time of the incident.
The two people were safe after escaping, Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto said. A third person who lives there was not home at the time of the fire.
As first responders worked the fire, a neighbor across the street, Nicholas Rafus, saw the flames possibly coming in contact with the house next door. He ran across the street and went inside the adjacent house to get the two people and their dog out.
Smoke continued to spill from the house 30 minutes after the call, and firefighters were seen on the first and second floors, as well as the roof, venting all the hot spots.
It was too early to tell the cause of the fire, or where it originated, Mr. Giaquinto said. A fire investigator was expected to arrive shortly.
The house, according to city records, was built in 1900. The 1,729-square-foot home is classified as a two-family home and is owned by Anthony C. Marzano.
