CLAYTON — Fire Chief Matthew Timerman thought he should offer Peyton Lane S. Morse a job at the Watertown Fire Department with more than a mere phone call to the young man who he knew for his entire life.
Two days before Christmas, Chief Timerman wanted to surprise him with the good news, so he arranged to go over to Mr. Morse’s parents’ LaFargeville home to tell him.
The soon-to-be city firefighter was sitting at his father’s bar when the chief told him he was getting his dream job with the department, Chief Timerman recalled at the late firefighter’s funeral Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on James Street.
It took a few seconds for Mr. Morse to realize what was happening, Chief Timerman told family members, friends and city firefighters during the emotional service.
But when it dawned on Mr. Morse that he was just about to start his career with the city fire department, he had a big smile Chief Timerman said he will always remember.
“When I said, ‘Well, how about it Peyton? You want a job?’” Chief Timerman said. “The realization took a little while to sink in, but when it did, his smile was incredible.”
The chief said that Mr. Morse’s resume still sits on his desk, and he still has a voicemail on his phone from when Mr. Morse had a question about his physical.
Just a couple of days ago, the turnout gear the young firefighter would have worn was delivered to the Massey Street fire station.
It will go unused.
Mr. Morse died last Friday after suffering a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
The young man who played sports with the fire chief’s children was “full of strength, love and promise” and was “an open book with a strong passion for others,” the chief said.
His mother, Stacy L. Snyder-Morse, described her boy as a “mischievous son” when he was growing up, but someone with a big heart who always thought about others and already had a big impact on others in his short life.
Despite his young age, it was his moral compass that led to the way he lived his life, she said.
More than 500 firefighters from across the state descended on the village Friday morning to escort Mr. Morse’s casket, wrapped in a flag, to the church for the funeral service.
The casket rode on the back of the city fire department’s Engine 3 before his brothers in the department slowly carried it into the James Street church. Fire engines from LaFargeville and Shaker Road-Loudonville fire departments, where he served as a volunteer firefighter, were part of the procession to the church.
The massive showing consisted of firefighters from dozens of departments across the state who lined up in their dress blue and white gloves, while the Emerald Society Pipes and Drums band from the New York City Fire Department played “Amazing Grace.” Across the street, small pockets of onlookers watched the ceremony full of fire service traditions.
Before the funeral Mass began in the church, mourners were given masks for social distancing with “MORSESTRONG” in yellow lettering and a fire department emblem on the front.
His mother spoke about how her son suffered, of course, an untimely death. But the pandemic has left friends, family members and all of us unable to see each other. But her family, she said, has appreciated the overwhelming support they received by so many people and in so many ways.
Yellow hearts for her son and the family hung in countless windows in the community. Nurses at the Sayre, Penn., hospital where he died went well beyond what they would do to care for a patient, she said. There were cards, emails and messages from fire departments across the country, law enforcement agencies and public schools sent words of encouragement.
In these days of the ongoing pandemic, people came together.
“Maybe that was his purpose,” she said.
After the service, his body was then escorted to LaFargeville where he will be interred.
