SAYRE, Penn. — Watertown Fire Department officials said Friday they were saddened to announce the death of 21-year-old firefighter Peyton Morse, the recruit who was injured during a training exercise at the state fire academy in Montour Falls last week.
Mr. Morse, who was given Badge -94 during a ceremony at his hospital bedside last Saturday, died at 1:19 p.m. Friday at a Sayre, Penn., hospital. He died in the line of duty, officials said.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman described the young firefighter as “the best,” who was known for his compassion of going the extra mile in wanting to help people.
His family, friends, city firefighters and friends from an Albany area fire department were at his side when he died, the fire chief said.
On March 3, Mr. Morse was participating in the recruit firefighter training program at the New York State Fire Academy at Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen, when he suffered a medical emergency. Mr. Morse was rushed to a local hospital where he regained a heartbeat and was life flighted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Mr. Morse remained in the intensive care unit fighting for his life with his wife and family beside him.
Mr. Morse was the assistant fire chief for the LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department. He volunteered at the Shaker Road Loudenville Fire Department as a Sienna College student when he decided he wanted to become a firefighter,
The families, as well as Watertown, Shaker Road-Loudonville and LaFargeville fire departments, wish to thank everyone for the prayers and numerous displays of support.
Mr. Morse’s entire life was dedicated to helping people and he would want all of us to continue his mission in life, officials said.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/Peyton Morse Fund, Watertown Savings Bank, 111 Clinton St., Watertown, NY 13601, or WFD Station 1/Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/Peyton Morse in the memo line, 224 South Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601.
The calling hours and funeral arrangements will be detailed in a future release.
