WATERTOWN — State police are conducting an investigation into what caused a city firefighter recruit to suffer a serious medical emergency while training at the state fire training center in Montour Falls, Schuyler County, on Wednesday.
The unidentified firefighters is in serious condition in the intensive care unit at a Pennsylvania hospital, city fire department officials.
The recruit was enrolled in a 11-week training program at the State Academy of Fire Science Training in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. The firefighter trainee was taken to Schuyler Hospital and then airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital, a Grade II Trauma Center, in Sayre, Penn., Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said.
The drilled involved the use of a breathing apparatus when he became unresponsive during a training exercise, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
“The state police is investigating what happened and why,” Mr. Mix said.
Chief Timerman and members of the firefighters’ union are in Sayre to be with the family to support them, union president Daniel Daugherty said.
“The incident is under investigation and we ask the public to keep our firefighter, his family and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” Chief Timerman said in a statement.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau are also investigating what happened, Mr. Daugherty said.
In a message to union members across the state Thursday afternoon, the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association called for the investigation in what was described as “a life-threatening and disturbing series of events that occurred during a recruit training session.”
“There are serious concerns about circumstances and reactions surrounding these events,” according to the message from NYPFFA President Samuel Fresina.
The state firefighters union is demanding a comprehensive report and will pose questions to the officials who oversee the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control regarding the incident and the actions of the personnel supervising the training, the statement said.
“We pray for our brother’s recovery, strength for his family and the skills of the medical team providing care,” Mr. Fresina said in the statement.
