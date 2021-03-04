WATERTOWN — A city firefighter is in serious condition after suffering a medical emergency while training Wednesday.
According to city Fire Chief Matthew Timerman, the firefighter had been enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program in Montour Falls, Schuyler County, when he suffered the emergency during a training evolution. He was taken to Schuyler Hospital and then airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn.
“The incident is under investigation and we ask the public to keep our firefighter, his family and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” Mr. Timerman said in a statement.
