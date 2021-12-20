WATERTOWN — City fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 216 Farwell St.
Firefighters are fighting the blaze primarily in the interior of the two-story structure. The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters from Fort Drum are also assisting at the scene, which is between Burlington and Addison streets on the city’s north side.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.