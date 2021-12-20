City of Watertown firefighters are battling a fire inside a residence at 216 Farwell St. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 216 Farwell St.

Firefighters are fighting the blaze primarily in the interior of the two-story structure. The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from Fort Drum are also assisting at the scene, which is between Burlington and Addison streets on the city’s north side.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

