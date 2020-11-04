WATERTOWN — The city and the firefighters’ union sat down Oct. 29 for their first negotiating session to talk about ironing out a new contract, presenting what they want to see in it.
“We just exchanged proposals,” City Attorney Robert J. Slye said, adding the 90-minute negotiating session was “cordial.”
Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association, Local 191, said the bargaining unit again proposed a 24-hour shift, which would save the city on scheduled overtime. That was one of the issues on their “list of demands,” which included more money for an EMT stipend, he said.
Mr. Slye would not divulge what the city has proposed. The main sticking point has been, and remains, the city’s insistence of eliminating minimal manning, a stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times.
Mr. Daugherty said the tone of the meeting “wasn’t as bad as past years.”
The two sides will meet again Dec. 3. The city will look at what the firefighters proposed to see if they might consider it.
In August, the two sides approved a new, four-year agreement that covers from 2016 to June 30 of this year. On Sept. 24, they met to talk about minimum manning, which was in accordance with that agreement. They would meet to discuss that issue before starting actual negotiations.
The union was represented by Mr. Daugherty and union officers Mark Jones, Michael Kellogg and Andrew Naklick. The city’s negotiating team consists of City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, Human Resources Director Matthew Roy and Mr. Slye.
While talks are just beginning on a new contract, the last of the court wrangling is now occurring in the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, where all arguments were heard regarding assigning fire captains to work out of title.
