WATERTOWN — The city and its firefighters’ union have a tentative two-year labor agreement that both sides will vote on next week.
The City Council on Monday will be asked to approve the two-year contract that expires on June 30.
The members of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 are set to vote on the agreement on Thursday.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix acknowledged that negotiations would then start all over again for the next contract.
“We’ll have to start talking after we get this done,” Mr. Mix said.
According to the agreement, firefighters will receive retroactive 3.25% pay increases for this year and last.
Union president Daniel Daugherty said it’s a “fair contract.”
“Both sides can live with it and go from there,” he said.
Getting the deal done will avoid both sides requesting arbitration, Mr. Daugherty said.
Council members agreed to offer the contract package after discussing it informally in an executive session on Monday night, Mr. Mix said.
Health insurance premiums also would increase from 14.5% to 15% effective upon ratification, according to the tentative deal.
Mr. Daugherty said the health benefits package is in line with the city police department union’s contract.
He hopes to start talking again about another new contract as soon as council members approve a 2022-23 budget. Council members will start deliberations on Tuesday for the city manager’s proposed $56.5 million budget.
It took six years to approve the previous contract as both sides fought during battles in and out of court.
Minimum staffing, the stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, was the sticking point that created hard feelings on both sides.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.