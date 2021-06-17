WATERTOWN — City firefighters on Thursday afternoon quickly knocked down flames spitting from the second floor of a home on South Rutland Street.
Black smoke was seen billowing over the neighborhood at about 5:50 p.m. as bright orange flames shot out from the right side of the home’s second floor.
Fire at 307 S Rutland Street in Watertown. More soon via @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/1tUg2K7B3D— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) June 17, 2021
City firefighters quickly responded to 307 S. Rutland St. and within minutes were able to knock the blaze down. Smoke continued to puff from the eaves and windows at about 6:10 p.m., but it appeared the majority of the fire had been extinguished. Firefighters continued to douse the second floor of the home with water from the inside.
The second floor of the home appeared to sustain the most damage as firefighters had to break windows to get inside to fight the fire.
Stacey A. Demland, who lives across the street on South Rutland, said there was a daughter inside the home at the time of the fire, but she was able to escape safely with the help of those who first spotted the home ablaze. She said at least five people live at the house.
South Rutland Street was closed to traffic at the intersection with Academy Street for more than an hour as city firefighters fought the blaze. Four city fire trucks sat outside the home, and a fire truck from Fort Drum was called in as well.
City property records show the 1,985-square-foot house was built in 1910. It is owned by Robert A. Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.