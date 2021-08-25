WATERTOWN — City firefighters rescued a mother and daughter who were stranded on an island near Eastern Boulevard after their kayak capsized on Tuesday.
At around 7:45 p.m., city fire, police and Guilfoyle Ambulance were called to Delano Island between Eastern Boulevard and Ridge Road. Crews found that the mother and daughter had underestimated the current and capsized their single kayak into Black River. They were able to get to the island but had no way to cross back.
The fire department sent its rescue boat out to the island and safely returned the mother and daughter back to shore. They were not injured.
