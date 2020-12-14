WATERTOWN — The City Council is considering permanently taking the Fire Department’s rescue truck off the road and ending all emergency medical calls.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he will introduce a resolution at next Monday night’s council meeting to take the rescue truck off the road and eliminate EMS calls.
The need for the rescue truck — and the thousands of calls it goes on every year — has been the source of debate for years.
But this is the first time council would decide to end the Fire Department from going out on medical calls.
Guilfoyle Ambulance would continue to respond to medical calls as it has done for years, Mayor Smith said.
So, there is no need to also send the rescue truck on EMS calls since Guilfoyle meets or exceeds national standards and can handle any call. The rescue truck would only go on a call if Guilfoyle called for a need of assistance, the mayor said.
“They don’t have to go out on every single call,” he said.
The mayor said he expects a backlash from the city’s firefighters’ union, adding that firefighters “will say people will die” in opposing his plan.
Dispatchers automatically send out the rescue truck to all kinds of medical calls, from serious motor vehicle accidents and other catastrophic emergencies to non-serious medical illnesses.
But sometimes the rescue truck arrives on a call before Guilfoyle, which could be busy on other calls in the county or taking a patient to another medical facility out of the area.
If they decide to through with the plan, council members would be making a drastic change in the operations of the Fire Department, said Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association, Local 191.
“This is a massive shift in service for the public by the city,” he said. “It’s very dangerous what they’re talking about.”
Despite what the mayor says, the rescue truck saves lives and the public will be hurt if the plan is implemented, Mr. Daugherty insisted.
“You could be a block away from the fire station and you’d have to wait for Guilfoyle to get there,” he said
City firefighters could not even help an injured person at a fire scene, he said, adding they’d have to wait for Guilfoyle to arrive.
He questioned the timing of bringing up the issue at the council’s last meeting of the year. The resolution would have been on Friday’s agenda and come up for a vote on Monday night, with little time for public input, he said.
The proposal is coming on the heals of a recent court case in which the city lost in the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester.
The Appellate Division affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the city must promote four firefighters back to captain status because they were being paid out of title.
The mayor said the city was advised by City Attorney Robert J. Slye that it had to promote the four captains or take the rescue truck off the road.
The city would rather permanently mothball the rescue truck, the mayor said.
Removing two firefighters from working on the rescue truck could lead to the city finally getting rid of the “minimum manning clause” in the firefighters’ contract that requires 15 firefighters to be on duty at all times, the mayor said.
It also would save the city long-term costs of paying four captains, he said. The city could also save about $250,000 from buying a new rescue truck next spring during budget deliberations, he said.
At a cost of $250,000, a new rescue truck is included in the city’s capital budget for 2021-22, he pointed out.
But Mr. Daugherty accuses council members of being sore losers in the Appellate Division court decision.
They were angry they lost, he said.
“This is a vindictive move,” he said, stressing that it has no connection to the minimum manning issue.
The move also would violate the contract with the firefighters’ union, which states that the rescue truck “shall be” manned by two firefighters, he said.
If council takes that action, the union will file either a grievance or an improper labor practice.
Paul Barter, director of the Jefferson County EMS, also sees similar issues about how residents would be hurt.
“I think it’s misguided, I really do,” he said. “I think it’s extremely detrimental to the community.”
There are other consequences, he said. The Fire Department would no longer belong to the state’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma, which oversees the certification process for ambulance and EMS units.
It’s unclear on Monday night what the impact would be on Guilfoyle.
Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia informally talked to Guilfoyle owner Bruce Wright to give him the heads up that it might happen.
Councilman Roshia wants to make sure that Mr. Wright is involved in the discussions. He’s also waiting to hear about the results of a meeting between City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Fire Chief Matthew Timerman to figure about how it could be done before he decides if it’s a good idea.
Council members tried to make some other changes in the way EMS calls are handled in April but they were not implemented.
Maybe these changes will be, he said.
Chief Timerman referred all questions about the situation to Mr. Mix, who said the mayor’s idea is an option that council will consider.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero stressed council members must talk to Mr. Wright about the situation before making a decision.
The unions and the city recently began negotiations for a new contract after going through a bitter labor dispute that lasted for about six years.
Minimum manning remains a major sticking point
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.