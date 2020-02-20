WATERTOWN — Contract negotiations between the city and its firefighters’ union have been rescheduled for next Friday.
Renewed negotiations were pushed back with the sudden departure of City Manager Rick Finn.
The two sides were going to meet Jan. 22 before Mr. Finn left the city, but the session was canceled to give the city more time to prepare for the negotiations.
The first meeting will set the tone of the talks after resolving a five-year labor dispute in November.
Both sides will exchange their demands when they get together at the first meeting.
The two sides avoided further arbitration on Nov. 23, ending their contentious legal battles. The firefighters have not had a contract since 2014.
