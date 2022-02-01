WATERTOWN — If the latest congressional district maps hold as they are proposed, eastern Jefferson County, Watertown, Fort Drum and Oswego could soon have a new congressman.
The region, long a part of the state’s 21st Congressional District and even longer still a part of the north country’s district, has been drawn into a new district that stretches along Lake Ontario’s shoreline, from Niagara Falls in the west to the town of Alexandria in northern Jefferson County.
Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, released a statement Monday declaring his intention to run for the new district, to be known as NY-24. He’s been the representative for NY-27 since 2020 and was the state senator for part of Buffalo and the towns around it before that.
In his time in Congress, Rep. Jacobs has been a member of the House Agriculture Committee and the House Budget Committee. He’s been a strong conservative member, sponsoring legislation that opposes rules made by President Joseph R. Biden’s administration and supporting pro-police, pro-Second Amendment and anti-abortion legislation.
Mr. Jacobs was also one of the 147 Republicans who voted on Jan. 6, 2021, to exclude the presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
In his statement Monday, the congressman leveled hard criticism at President Biden, pledging to combat his “reckless and partisan policies.”
Rep. Jacobs said he’s been honored to represent western New Yorkers in Congress for the last two years, and will continue to stand up for conservative values as he runs for reelection.
“Western New Yorkers value our families and our freedom and our shared commitment to these values binds us together,” he said. “The renumbered NY-24 contains over 400,000 constituents I currently represent, and I am excited to get to better know a few new communities.”
Those communities include a number of small towns south of Rochester, as well as Oswego County and the shoreline communities of Jefferson County. The district as currently drawn also includes most of Fort Drum, New York’s only active Army base.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jacobs’ campaign communications director Christian Chase said he is looking forward to representing Fort Drum.
“Congressman Jacobs is humbled at the prospect of representing Fort Drum,” he said. “It is a critical national security asset and has a long and significant history with the 10th Mountain Division. He looks forward to continuing the record of strong representation in the area by Rep. (Elise M.) Stefanik.”
Mr. Chase said Congressman Jacobs plans to spend a lot of time in Jefferson County and on Fort Drum, “ensuring our service members and veterans have a loud voice in Congress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.