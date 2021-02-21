WATERTOWN — Troop 61102 has lofty goals for cookie sales this year and all proceeds will be used to fund a number of community service projects, including building a hydroponic garden for the Watertown Food Pantry.
The group will even deliver cookies to your doorsteps and any donated boxes will go to local nursing homes for residents during COVID-19.
People can visit their Arsenal Street stand and get the annual fix for thin mints from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays until the end of March.
