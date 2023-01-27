WATERTOWN — The city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million was completed Friday.
The deed was filed at the Jefferson County clerk’s office showing the 64-acre property transferred from Watertown Golf Club Inc., whose principal is developer Michael E. Lundy, to the city for $2.55 million. The sale includes all assets of the golf club, including the clubhouse, golf carts and other equipment.
Also filed Friday was a deed restriction on Ives Hill Country Club on Flower Avenue West and Prime LLC dictating that the present 18-hole golf course will operate as no more than a 9-hole in perpetuity. The principal of Ives Hill and Prime LLC, developer P.J. Simao, agreed to the restriction to enable the city to operate the sole 18-hole course within the city.
Ives Hill will be compensated $850,000 by Mr. Lundy in exchange for the agreement, bringing the city’s total cost for the purchase to $3.4 million.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.