WATERTOWN — The city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million was completed Friday.

The deed was filed at the Jefferson County clerk’s office showing the 64-acre property transferred from Watertown Golf Club Inc., whose principal is developer Michael E. Lundy, to the city for $2.55 million. The sale includes all assets of the golf club, including the clubhouse, golf carts and other equipment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.