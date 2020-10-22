WATERTOWN — The Downtown Business Association is ready to get back to work on forming a business improvement district after efforts were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the DBA met Wednesday for its 2020 annual membership meeting to talk about the group’s plans for the coming year and elect a new slate of officers.
They received an update during a Zoom meeting held Wednesday evening about reviving efforts to form the BID.
“We want to make sure everyone is on the same page,” said Joseph A. Wessner, who was reelected as president of the downtown association.
The group will be going back to property owners to get their support for the BID, said Mr. Wessner, also assistant general manager of Coughlin Printing Group.
While they need 51 percent of them to back the proposal, the group hopes to get 75 percent of the property owners to endorse the BID, he said.
A business improvement district provides services that enhance the area it encompasses like daily trash pickup, improved snow removal, event coordination, collaborative marketing and beautification projects. Districts are typically financed through an assessed fee or levee, and the payment rate would be assessed against the property owner, although it could be passed on to tenants.
The way that the BID will be formed and its boundaries drawn were put together before the pandemic. The amount of the levy must still be worked out, however.
While the DBA has solely relied on volunteer efforts, a paid executive director would be hired to run the BID.
The DBA intends to present the plan to the City Council in March or April. Council members have the final say.
Before the pandemic, some business owners came out in support of the BID proposal.
Business improvement districts have been around since the 1980s. A BID was proposed for downtown in 1993, but several business owners voted against it and quashed it.
New York is home to 130 districts in Batavia, Geneva, Canandaigua, Ithaca and other areas.
The DBA is working on some other projects, including efforts to create art work along a graffiti-filled wall in Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk Park and holding a 5-K run throughout Public Square in the spring if the pandemic allows it.
The DBA now has 60 members, with six new ones joining the group recently.
The slate of officers consists of Mr. Wessner as president; Jamie McGuire, direct of sales for Running Boards Marketing, moving up from secretary to vice president; and Carol A. Loch remaining as treasurer. The group is still looking for a new secretary.
