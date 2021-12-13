WATERTOWN — COVID-19 was supposed to wreak havoc on the city’s finances.
It didn’t.
In fact, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city’s financial picture is in strong shape and its $16.5 million fund balance is the most that he can ever remember.
“I don’t remember when we were in such a financial position,” he said.
Forecasters predicted that sales tax would be down at least 12% because of the closing down of the local economy caused by the pandemic. City Council also made some budget adjustments to prepare for a bleak financial picture going into last year.
But sales tax and hydro revenues did much better than expected during the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended June 30.
Hydro revenues bounced back from a slow start last year after a wet spring, summer and fall, Mr. Mix said.
Sales tax revenues ended up $5,553,114, or 33.36% more than was budgeted, according to a memo from the city comptroller’s office.
Of course, Mr. Mix said that sales tax and hydro revenues can change from one year to another.
Mr. Mix said typically, the fund balance hovers around $10 million, stressing the city must keep it at that level for cash flow purposes for payroll when the city waits for state aid to arrive in late June.
So what can the city do with so much fund balance?
City officials can put money into a capital reserve fund to pay for road, water or sewer improvements. Or they can use some of that fund balance for an unexpected loss in revenues.
If the tax levy increases to more than 2.5%, they can put aside money to offset those increases.
City Comptroller James E. Mills made a presentation about the situation to City Council last week.
It will be up to the new council members to decide what to do after they take office on Jan. 1.
The $16.5 million in fund balance doesn’t include $22 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan, Mr. Mix said.
The city has earmarked about $8 million of that funding for sewer and water projects.
