WATERTOWN — The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has a new superintendent.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has promoted Assistant Superintendent Scott M. Weller to the position. The City Council on Monday night approved Mr. Weller’s annual salary of $78,000.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said, adding he looks forward to working with staff, the community and council.
He’s worked for the city for five years,
His promotion comes at a time when the Parks and Recreation Department is coping with the state’s guidelines for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing and mask wearing has created changes in the way the department is handling the situation at the ice rink at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
It’s been a challenging time, the new parks superintendent said.
“Everything is day to day,” he said.
Limited public skating and figure skating are offered at the ice rink. The Watertown Wolves minor hockey team’s season has been unable to start. The Wolves, youth hockey and other hockey can practice, but cannot scrimmage or play games until the state makes changes to the guidelines.
“Hopefully, it’ll be over soon,” Mr. Weller said.
Outdoor programs will have to change, as well, under the guidelines, he said.
Once it’s over, his department will look at enhancing its programs, facilities and parks, he said. During his tenure as the assistant, the city built a new, $12 million ice rink and the department’s activities and programs grew.
On Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Mr. Weller has the respect of his staff and Mr. Mix. Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia congratulated him for his new job, saying they’ve worked together on youth sports.
Council members talked about his promotion a couple of times during recent executive sessions.
Mr. Weller replaces former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner, who was terminated in November amid her allegations that former City Manager Richard F. Finn created a hostile work environment.
Previously, Mr. Weller, a 1998 Carthage Central High School graduate, worked as the Watertown Family YMCA’s program director at the downtown location, then moved to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds facilities when it opened in 2006.
