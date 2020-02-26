WATERTOWN — Fire Chief Dale C. Herman might be leaving the Fire Department on Friday without his successor in place.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Wednesday morning that he’s still working on appointing a new fire chief and didn’t know if the position will be filled before Chief Herman leaves Friday.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “It’s in process.”
The city manager said he doubted that the appointment would be made Wednesday. He would not say whether he’s already selected someone for the position but needed to finalize the appointment.
He said the appointment would probably be made through a press release.
City officials and the public can say their thank yous for Chief Herman’s 34 years of service during a get-together at 9 a.m. Friday at City Hall. He’ll be given a plaque to honor his years of service.
On Feb. 5, Chief Herman announced that he was retiring after serving in that capacity for the last 10 years. He said it was time to leave after checking on what retirement would mean financially for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.