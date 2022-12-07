WATERTOWN — The city has an assistant to the city manager — once again.
WATERTOWN — The city has an assistant to the city manager — once again.
Logan M. Eddy, deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has been appointed as the confidential assistant to the city manager.
Mr. Eddy, 25, will start his new job with the city on Jan. 3.
The City Council created the position during budget deliberations in the spring.
At the time, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III suggested that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix needed help in his office so he could focus on bigger issues, like creating a master plan for Thompson Park.
Mr. Mix appointed Mr. Eddy to the $66,112-a-year position, citing his experience working in Sen. Ritchie’s office for the past six years.
Mr. Mix liked that Mr. Eddy worked with elected officials and on constituent issues.
“We just think he’s a good addition to the city. I think he will bring his skills to the city,” the city manager said.
Councilman Olney said he was pleased with Mr. Eddy’s appointment, saying that it was an “excellent” choice.
He will “work on specific things as we go,” Mr. Mix said.
Six candidates applied for the position. Three of them received interviews, Mr. Mix said.
As the deputy chief of staff in Sen. Ritchie’s office, Mr. Eddy worked under City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who is the senator’s chief of staff. Mr. Eddy has held a series of other positions with the senator’s office, including district director, senior grant specialist and legislative aide.
Mr. Eddy has been a town councilman in Rutland for seven years and a member of its fire department. He got interested in local government when he changed his college major and started studying of public finance management. He knew then what he wanted to do for his career.
He’s excited to join the city staff after attending several council meetings last summer.
“I’m just happy to have this opportunity open so close to home,” he said.
The city hasn’t had an assistant to the city manager since Elliot Nelson held the position several years ago.
