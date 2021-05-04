Only 1 resident speaks at quiet city budget hearing
WATERTOWN — It was a quiet budget hearing on Monday night, with only one person who brought up his concerns.
Palmer Street resident Frank L. Battista successfully argued for the City Council not to approve a proposal to override a 4% state tax cap. He argued it would be wrong to do that to senior citizens who cannot afford it.
In the end, the council agreed with him not to exceed the tax cap.
Other than that, no one else spoke on the proposed $45,956,488 budget, which calls for reinstating four police officers, the deputy fire chief and a librarian position.
The budget plan carries a 2% tax increase, which would result in a tax rate of $9.14 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $8.94 per $1,000, or a 20-cent increase.
The positions were cut last year as the city faced a financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
Council members will meet at 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the spending plan.
