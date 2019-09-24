WATERTOWN — Ohio Street resident Joseph Wessner just thinks the city should do more with the Black River and its riverfront.
Mr. Wessner, who is on the Downtown Business Association board, attended an open house for the city’s comprehensive plan on Tuesday.
Another session is slated for Wednesday.
Mr. Wessner was told on Tuesday that the city wants to connect downtown more with the riverfront.
“Everywhere else where there’s riverfront it’s not just riverfront,” he said.
More than 30 people stopped by at the Northern New York Community Foundation building to see what the city has in store for the comprehensive plan.
Big poster boards on easels were placed around the room and people were asked to put green stickers on what they liked about what might go into the plan.
Some ideas ended up with just a couple of green dots. But there were a bunch of green stickers next to the idea of removing “The Rock” from a section of the Black River that has hindered a famous kayaking course.
Just as Black River was becoming nationally known for the “Route 3 Wave” a decade ago, Mother Nature took control and moved a 10-foot wide rock in its way, thus ending its popularity.
The city is looking at ways to bring back the Route 3 Wave.
Mr. Wessner had not heard about the most recent efforts and agreed the city should pursue it.
Nick Gervera just moved downtown on Court Street next to his mother’s new real estate office.
He and his mother, Lori Gervera, who manages Keller Williams of Northern New York and her own office, stopped by to find out more about the comprehensive plan.
He noticed that there was a mention of turning the south side of Public Square into a piazza. He liked the idea when it surfaced during the Downtown Revitalization Initiative process a couple of years ago.
It was dropped after downtown merchants opposed it. He’d like to see it discussed again.
“There’s really a lot of good ideas,” his mother said.
City planners wanted residents to provide their input on the city’s blueprint for the future. The open houses are “drop-in” style events, with attendees spending as much or as little time as they like at them.
Representatives from the city’s Planning Department and consultant Elan Planning, Saratoga Springs, listened to suggestions and ideas that they might use in the plan that will take Watertown into the next 30 years.
City officials hope to complete the document and adopt it by the end of the year.
