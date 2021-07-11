WATERTOWN — A basement fire nearly destroyed a city home Saturday night.
At 9:13 p.m., city fire crews responded to reports of thick, black smoke coming from a home on North Pearl Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing out of the front door.
In the basement, fire officials said crews had to use a hand line to keep track of where they were, as there was zero visibility.
After about two hours of working to extinguish the flames, the owners were able to return. The house had a significant amount of smoke damage, and fire officials said they weren’t sure what was salvageable inside.
City officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
