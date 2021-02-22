WATERTOWN — A family of three was pushed out of their home Sunday night by fire in their basement.
At about 6:35 p.m., a resident at 705 Greensview Drive called 911 and reported smoke in her home. Fire crews arrived just minutes later.
Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said there was smoke surrounding the home when he arrived, and the family was already outside.
“There was a woman pulling out of the driveway; I pulled into the next driveway (and) I could see smoke in the air,” he said.
Mr. Wiley said he checked the house’s main floor and sent a crew to check the second floor, but it was initially difficult to find the source of the smoke that filled the home.
“There was much more smoke upstairs than downstairs, so I sent the crew from Engine 1 upstairs to find the source of the fire,” he said. “A few minutes later, we realized the smoke was coming from everywhere, and we realized we had a basement fire.”
Downstairs, Mr. Wiley said, firefighters found the fire in a corner of the basement, near the family’s laundry machines and electrical panel. Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to that corner. The house was minimally damaged, besides some melted PVC drainage pipes and blown circuit breakers.
“It’s livable, if you can stand the smell, today,” he said.
The home’s three occupants, two adults and an 11-month-old child, were connected with the American Red Cross for assistance and temporary housing. Nobody was injured.
Crews were on scene for about 5 hours, until 11:30 p.m. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
It’s unclear if the family has been back to the home.
