WATERTOWN — The city plans to start cracking down on a recent upswing in graffiti that’s showing up on public property.
Recently, City Council members were made aware that someone painted the words, “Say their names!,” a Black Lives Matter reference, on the roof of the Mayor Joseph M. Butler Pavilion in the JB Wise Parking Lot.
Council members received text messages showing the graffiti, which refers to the social movement raising awareness for Black victims of racial injustice.
Council members on Monday night talked about the message at the JB Wise Parking Lot and a rash of graffiti popping up on other city properties.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Wednesday he’s aware of the meaning of the political statement on the pavilion, but it’s still graffiti.
“It’s destruction of public property,” he said. “It’s still destroying public property.”
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the pavilion at Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk, a city park along the Black River, also has been hit by graffiti. The Court Street bridge overpass also gets vandalized by graffiti.
He said the city spends time and money for city Department of Public Works crews to clean up the persistent problem of graffiti.
It’s cost the city about $1,000 and between 15 and 20 hours to get rid of the graffiti this year, Public Works Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan said.
The city hired a contractor who uses a process called “media blasts” to clean up the graffiti, he said.
“As soon as we get it done, there’s more,” Mr. Keenan said.
The long cement retaining wall that dominates the riverwalk park seems to always be full of graffiti, mostly of graphic nature. But the graffiti in the park could soon come to an end. A group of local art activists are planning to create murals along the wall next year.
In July, Watertown police investigated a case involving graffiti found on the restroom building at the park, but they could not determine who created it, Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said.
Security cameras were placed in the park years ago, but the city needs to update them, Mayor Smith said.
He thinks it’s time to replace those old cameras with more high-resolution cameras so it’s easier to catch the vandals who are leaving the graffiti in the riverwalk park.
