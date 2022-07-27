WATERTOWN — The city hopes to unload 19 vacant lots and four buildings that it acquired after they went through a two-year redemption period for back taxes.
The Watertown City Council has instructed staff to sell the properties through a request for proposal process, rather than auctioning them off.
The city has issued itself a deed for the properties after no one showed any interest in acquiring their tax sale certificates during an auction in June.
The four buildings are a dilapidated apartment building at 542 Cooper St.; a single-family house at 256 Pleasant St.; a former commercial building that’s been converted to a residence at 405 Arsenal St.; and a manufactured home at 850 Superior St.
The police will first make sure that no one is currently living in the buildings. The City Code Office will then determine whether they’re structurally sound and do not need to be demolished, City Comptroller James E. Mills said.
If they can be habitable again, the city’s Planning Department will seek interested buyers, who will be required to disclose to the city what they plan to do to restore them, he said.
The 19 vacant lots are: 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 100 and 101 Alexandria Ave.; 526 and 528 Cooper St.; 237, 403 and 409 Main St. West; 610 Pine St., 56, 57 and 58 Spring St.; and 8 Water St.
The city is currently the holder of the property deeds but does not want to own them.
