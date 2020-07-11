WATERTOWN — A house on Sterling Street was condemned this week after it was struck by what the building manager thinks is a vehicle.
Malcolm Traylor, the manager of 333 Sterling St., was behind the house that was blocked off by yellow tape Friday afternoon, trying to figure out how to brace the back corner as the city condemned the building.
“Somebody backed into the corner of the building, took off and didn’t tell anybody,” Mr. Traylor said. “At anytime, because it’s not braced on this corner now, it could pull the whole back half of the house off.”
There are four residents inside who won’t be able to live there until he can brace it successfully.
“It’s a pretty solid building,” Mr. Traylor said. “We were just in the process of modernizing it, and then this happened.”
As of Friday, stress cracks could be seen on the back of the house.
“Those weren’t there this morning,” he said. “Now I gotta go get six-by-sixes before it does fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.