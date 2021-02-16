WATERTOWN — Winslow Street from Washington to Gotham streets was shut down for part of Tuesday evening because of a fire in the back of an apartment house.
While snow began to fall, at about 5:30 p.m., city and Fort Drum fire departments responded to 139 Winslow St. for reports of a structure fire. A person who lives in a first-floor apartment said he smelled smoke and dialed 911, adding that it took between three and four minutes for them to be on the scene.
City fire officials said flames were showing in a first-floor apartment, and the fire was knocked down rather quickly. City police were on scene too, assisting city fire.
It appears there were no injuries, but city fire officials reported that it was undetermined if anyone was even in the apartment at the time of the fire. It appears a language barrier between investigators and residents played a role.
