WATERTOWN — At least five properties in and around the city were shot with paintballs on Saturday evening.
According to Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue, four private properties were shot at with light blue paintballs between 5 p.m. and 6:22 p.m. The first house was on Central Street, which was hit at approximately 5 p.m.
At 5:12 p.m., another resident reported that their house had been hit with blue paintballs, in the 400 block of Academy Street.
A little over an hour later, at 6:15 p.m., a third person reported that both their house and truck had been hit, in the 500 block of Olive Street. Lt. Donoghue said that incident may have happened earlier than 6:15 p.m., based on the other locations that had been hit.
At 6:22 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of State Street reported that their vehicle had been hit as well.
Sometime on Saturday afternoon, the Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street was also hit with a number of blue paintballs, along the Clinton Street side of the building. That incident was not reported to police.
“Right now, it doesn’t appear that the paint left any damage,” Lt. Donoghue said. “Two or three people said they were able to wash the paint off.”
The Watertown Daily Times was able to remove the paint from the pressroom windows by Monday afternoon, with no damage.
Lt. Donoghue said because it doesn’t appear that any buildings were damaged, the people or person responsible for the shots could possibly be charged with making graffiti, a class A misdemeanor. If the shots had caused damage or dented a vehicle, they could be charged with criminal mischief, which can be either a felony or misdemeanor depending on the value of the damaged item.
Lt. Donoghue said that currently the police do not have a license plate or a description of the person or persons responsible for the incidents, but they do have a possible vehicle description. He said that police are looking for a gray Chrysler 300 with black rims and tinted windows.
Police are asking that anyone with more information about these incidents contact the Watertown City Police Department, at (315) 782-2233.
