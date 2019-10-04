WATERTOWN — The city’s hydroelectric plant will be shut down for more repairs later this month.
Work on replacing the 91-year-old hydro plant’s excitation system will put its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity — out of commission for about two months.
The $375,000 repair project has been planned for about a year and is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14. During the shutdown, the city will lose revenue because it sells its excess hydroelectricity to National Grid.
In the summer of 2018, the plant was out of operation for about three months, causing the city to lose about $400,000 in revenues.
Although the fall season is typically a good time to produce electricity, the work must be completed while there’s enough water to operate, City Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy said.
The excitation equipment that’s being replaced allows just the right amount of electricity to lead into and leave the plant, Ms. Murphy said.
It will take two to four weeks to demo the old system, about two weeks to install the new equipment and another week for certification.
“Each of the turbines have to be tested separately,” Ms. Murphy said.
Last year, the City Council approved $1.8 million in bonding for maintenance and repairs for the hydro plant, including this most recent work.
Last summer, the plant stopped operating while a 90-foot-long horizontal crack in a wall of the building was repaired.
The emergency repairs on the wall had to be finished immediately because water was creeping too close to an electric transformer inside, causing a potentially dangerous situation.
The plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for city buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid for nearly 22 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The city is nearing the end of a franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid that began in 1991 and expires in 2029, when the company will pay the city 34.7 cents per kwh.
