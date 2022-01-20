WATERTOWN — The hydroelectric task force hopes to wrap up its work by the end of the summer to determine what the city should do about losing a lucrative contract with National Grid in seven years.
For about a year, the task force, led by former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., has been meeting to talk about preparing for when the agreement ends and the city could lose as much as $6 million.
On Thursday night, the nine-member task force met for 45 minutes to discuss the next steps before submitting its recommendations to the City Council.
“The hope is to get it to them by the end of the summer,” Mr. Butler said after the meeting.
He expects that consultant John “Skip” Trimble, managing director of AMBER Energy U.S. Inc., based in Maryland, will finish work next month to determine how the city could market its 95-year-old Municipal Power Plant on Marble Street.
Mr. Butler also said another consultant, Steve Wood, of Northeast Energy Services, still needs to visit the city’s hydro plant.
Mr. Wood, an engineer and technical expert, will give the task force information about what kinds of improvements are needed at the plant.
The task force was formed by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to explore options on how to operate the hydro plant after the agreement to provide hydroelectric power to National Grid ends in 2029.
If the mayor gives his approval, the task force has agreed to add members who are experts in the industry, said Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, the council’s liaison to the group.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III has asked for more members and would like to see the consultant he’s been working with join the group.
He suggested Dexter resident Steven S. Massaro, founder of Empire Hydro Counseling, who has worked in hydro development for 40 years.
After the meeting, Councilman Olney said the committee has a lot more work to do.
“By the way Mayor Butler sounded, it’s the seventh inning,” he said. “It’s the second inning with a lot of men put on base.”
Councilman Olney is convinced that the hydroelectric plant is a city asset that should not be sold, but “upgraded and modernized.” He also thinks the council should become more involved with what happens with the hydro plant.
This week, he and Mayor Smith have been sniping at each other about the hydroelectric issue. Mayor Smith has called for the councilman to release information about his claim that the city could make $15 million in annual hydro revenues.
The mayor said that the councilman has been talking about his plan for years and he should release it at a Feb. 14 work session.
Councilman Olney said Monday night that he wants to wait to see what the task force comes up with before he unveils his plan.
“He wants me to release my plan,” Councilman Olney said. “His committee doesn’t have a plan.”
In 1991, the city began the franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid. When the agreement expires in 2029, the power company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kilowatt-hour, much more than it will be valued on the open market.
