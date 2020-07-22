WATERTOWN — City officials on Tuesday looked into what might have caused some sewer problems that occurred in residents’ basements on Cedar Street during a torrential downpour last week.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and members of the Department of Public Works tried to figure out what caused sewage to back up in the Cedar Street basements.
Residents reported to the city as much as $10,000 in damage cause by the incident. Council members received several emails complaining about the situation over the weekend.
The sewer and storm water systems run separately, the mayor said. The residents also don’t have outflow back systems in their basements, which have protected residents from similar sewage issues in basements in other parts of the city.
The public works department plans to install a camera into the systems to see what could have caused the problem.
