WATERTOWN — Watertown International Airport will be receiving more than $4.7 million from a federal grant that will allow the airport to continue its round-trip, 12-flights-weekly service to Philadelphia with American Airlines.
The U.S. Department of Transportation funding will be ensuring that American Airlines can continue to operate at the airport.
“Air travel was among the most severely impacted industries amid the height of the pandemic, and this tremendous news for Watertown International Airport is a shot in the arm to the regional economy and clears the North Country economy for takeoff,” U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer said in a statement.
The Essential Air Service program, which provides assistance for smaller airports across the country, will fund the flights from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2024.
“This service is so important to our community it keeps our soldiers, families, friends, treatment of the sick, tourism and business all connected to where they need to be,” said Grant W. Sussey, airport manager. “This announcement will ensure American Airlines keeps our community connected to the national airspace system, for which we are grateful.”
The airport is seeing an uptick in planes coming in, compared to last year.
“October’s numbers are 72% higher than last October,” Mr. Sussey said.
Mr. Sussey also said that total enplanements this year are approaching 17,000.
The airport is expecting a “busy holiday season.”
“We’ve already seen quite a big influx of vehicles and people flying over the Thanksgiving holiday, and we expect much of the same over Christmas and block leave coming up,” Mr. Sussey said.
Military block leave generally takes place during the summertime and the winter holiday season.
The EAS program serves six communities in Upstate New York, including Watertown, Jamestown, Massena, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake/Lake Placid.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Watertown International will receive $1,110,954. Mr. Sussey said that the rescue money will be used for “airport operating expenses.”
In September, the airport was awarded a $2.2 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for a new runway alignment lighting system on its 7,001-foot runway.
Another $5 million is designated for Watertown International in the federal infrastructure package, signed into law in November, for facility upgrades and projects to improve capacity, ease-of-use and accessibility.
