WATERTOWN — The city soon will be calling on artists to come up with ideas for the median in Public Square.
The city was awarded $155,000 to create downtown public art as part of its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan the city received in 2017.
The city’s Planning Department is working on the public art project. The department is putting together a request for proposal for artists to develop what they envision for the center island of Public Square, what is commonly known as Peanut Park.
A meeting will be held in about a month to discuss the project with artists. City officials hope to kick off the planning of the project within six to eight weeks.
A committee will make recommendations of which projects are chosen. City Council has the final say. A public survey will get the community to have input in the projects.
The city also will use $55,000 in DRI funding to build a decorative fence around the fountain in Public Square.
The city is also completing a $100,000 project with DRI funds to protect the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument on lower Washington Street.
Over the years, the monument has been damaged after getting struck by vehicles several times.
Also under DRI money, about $1.6 million has been put aside to complete street improvements.
The engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice, Watertown, is designing the streetscape project involving a good portion of Court Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a small portion of Coffeen Street.
The improvements will make it easier for pedestrians to walk around downtown. Construction won’t start until next year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a slowdown of some of the major projects that developers have planned under the city’s DRI program.
