WATERTOWN — Jefferson County doesn’t know yet how it can implement a change in the way its 911 dispatchers handle emergency medical calls for the city’s Fire Department.
By a 3-2 vote, council members on Monday night passed a resolution that will result in the fire department not always joining Guilfoyle Ambulance on emergency calls.
Under the change, county dispatchers will follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response.
Dispatchers automatically send out either the rescue truck or a fire engine, whichever is closest to the scene. Only the rescue truck can now go out on the most serious of calls, but only once a dispatcher decides it should go.
But it will be up to Joseph Plummer, the county’s director of fire and emergency management, to sort out whether the county’s dispatchers can handle the change. He talked to city Fire Chief Matthew Timerman, who did not recommend the change, about the situation on Monday.
“We’ve got to get into the weeds where we need to be at the end of the day,” Mr. Plummer said. “And how to do it.”
Scott A, Gray, board chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said Tuesday it will be up to Mr. Plummer to determine whether the change will cost the county more money or lead to a change in dispatch staffing.
“It’s a function issue right now,” Mr. Gray said, adding it would be a policy issue for the county legislature if it comes down to cost for the county.
“If we are unable to do that, we won’t.”
The county was willing to explain how the dispatch system works to the City Council, but council members didn’t take up the offer. Mr. Gray also said that language in the resolution isn’t clear, so that needs to be resolved.
The change came out of the blue, county officials said.
“Frankly, we do not want to get between management and the Fire Department on a city issue,” Mr. Gray said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who proposed the resolution earlier this month, said he has always thought that too many city Fire Department vehicles respond to emergency medical service calls.
The mayor has contended that the city Fire Department was treated differently by sending the rescue truck on all calls when only ambulances respond on calls in the other municipalities and are not joined by their fire departments.
He also expressed concerns about a liability issue when Fire Department vehicles went on so many calls with their sirens and lights blaring.
The mayor also said that the rescue truck was the only apparatus that went on medical calls for years. But former Chief Dale C. Herman took it on himself to change that to the closest vehicle would be used on the calls.
Councilman Jesse Roshia doesn’t know how the change will increase costs to the county since he believes it will actually decrease the number of calls to dispatch. However, it will mean that dispatchers might have to be on a call for a moment longer, he said Tuesday.
The mayor is setting up a meeting with Chief Timerman, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, Mr. Plummer and Guilfoyle officials to talk about the situation, the councilman said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters’ union came out in opposition to the change, questioning why it would be implemented during the current climate of the coronavirus pandemic.
“More importantly, the fact that current meetings are closed to public input should raise concern for all citizens of the city of Watertown given the resolution’s goal of reduction of essential services with negligible savings to the taxpayers,” union president Daniel Daugherty said in a prepared statement.
He also clarified that it was not Chief Herman who decided to use fire engines on EMS calls, but a previous city council’s decision when the rescue truck was mothballed during a lengthy contract dispute with the union.
“When the rescue was reopened it was decided that the positioning of these engines allowed for quicker responses and thus provided better service to the community,” according to the news release.
Using the EMD for the deployment will cause delays in response times caused by the more in depth level of dispatching, Mr. Daugherty said.
“While an additional 90-120 seconds doesn’t sound like much when dealing with an EMS response it can mean the difference between life and death,” he said.
The union also doesn’t think the county will end up proceeding with the new ways of handling dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.