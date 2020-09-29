WATERTOWN — City Council members were told on Monday night that city and Jefferson County administrators should start gearing up for discussions about establishing a county-wide public transportation system.
Frank Doldo, regional mobility manager with the Volunteer Transportation Center, told council members the hope is to have the county-wide bus system be operating in 2023 or 2024.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization — a group consisting of city, county and state Department of Transportation officials who look at transportation issues — released a report earlier this year that recommends expanding the CitiBus service throughout the county.
“I really think we get why that discussion started to develop a county-wide system,” he said.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix should arrange talks with Jefferson County about “who will be responsible for what and how funding would work for both,” Mr. Doldo said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith warned that the city “should not carry the burden” of the cost of the county-wide system.
The VTC is evaluating the bus system as an outside contractor to develop routes, decide how to get the service to people who need it and to seek state and federal funding. The city continues to run CitiBus on a day-to-day basis.
The MPO determined public transportation should include routes out to Fort Drum, Clayton, Sackets Harbor and over the St. Lawrence County line to Gouverneur. The new routes would be added within a year to 18 months.
Mr. Doldo also recommends a permanent route to Thompson Park with the addition of the city’s new pool and because of the popularity of the splash pad, the Thompson Park zoo and other recreational activities in the city-run park.
The VTC is also working on installing more advertising for the inside and outside of the buses. Last year, CitiBus received a new fleet of buses. A mobility manager is expected to be hired within the next couple of months to develop the plan.
The VTC soon will start the application process to receive state funding for the bus system. Currently, CitiBus relies on state and federal funding, but it does not make a profit.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 125,109 riders took CitiBuses, an increase of 1,433 from the year before.
But CitiBus ridership is down 60% from the days before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Mr. Doldo said.
