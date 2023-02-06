WATERTOWN — A Sunday night kitchen fire on Hancock Street sent one person to the hospital.
According to the Watertown City Fire Department, at about 7 p.m. Sunday crews were dispatched to a reported kitchen fire at 744 Hancock St.
Crews arrived to find a house filled with smoke, with one person waiting outside. City fire officials said the fire, contained to the kitchen, was extinguished within ten minutes. Crews swept the house, accounted for all occupants, and took one unnamed person to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The cause was determined to be food cooking that was left unattended.
The kitchen and adjacent living room sustained smoke damage, and the house’s residents were told to find another place to stay, but city fire officials said the house can be re-occupied once repairs are made.
Assisting at the scene were Watertown Police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, National Grid and the Watertown Code and Water Departments.
