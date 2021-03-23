WATERTOWN — City Council members on Tuesday night commended the police chief and city staff for the way they handled the local process of putting together a police reform plan and avoiding controversy other communities experienced.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed communities across the state to come up with police reform plans after some cities in the nation went through racial tensions following the death of Black man George Floyd at the hands of a now former Minneapolis police officer who is white.
City Council on Tuesday approved the plan, which will be sent off to the state before the April 1 deadline.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson doesn’t think the governor thought the city was doing anything wrong, but it was an opportunity to show where the city police department is and where it’s going in the future.
After listening to residents during two virtual sessions, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue put together a 16-page report on how the city should proceed with police reform.
“I think it was a healthy process,” Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero stressed that the police department already has many policies and training in place as it’s an accredited department.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo credited the public for taking part in the process. She also thanked the police department for doing the job during the difficult time of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Monday, Mr. Mix and Mr. Donoghue outlined the report after the city held two recent virtual meetings with the public to discuss concerns with the city’s plan.
Mr. Mix also met three times with a group of “stakeholders” — representatives from the police, district attorney’s office, the public defender’s office and mental health officials — in recent weeks.
“It’s ready to go before the deadline,” Mr. Mix said.
The following eight recommendations are included in the draft plan: a Community Advisory Board should be established for the purpose of encouraging public outreach and giving advice and community perspective to the police department, particularly with younger people and people of color; the board could consider starting a Police Appreciation Day; implicit bias, diversity and de-escalation training should be provided to all officers; and staffing should be increased by four officers. Council cut four police recruits during budget deliberations last year.
In addition, programs should be put in place to help with officer mental and physical wellness and well-being; every possible effort should be made to increase the diversity of the department; body-worn and dashboard cameras should be acquired and used.
It’s been a goal of the city to purchase those kinds of cameras, but funding issues have delayed them, Mr. Mix said.
Also, crisis intervention training should be taken by a minimum of 25% of the officers; and the police department should work closely with the county Community Services Department to implement virtual mental health response and mental health law enforcement referral systems.
In some communities, putting together their plans has caused further division in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.