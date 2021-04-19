WATERTOWN — A long wait to fill a vacant seat ended Monday night with the unanimous appointment of Leonard G. Spaziani to City Council.
While the council seat went unfilled since January, council members waited until the end of Monday night’s meeting to make the appointment of Mr. Spaziani official when they swore him into office.
After the vote, he thanked council members for their support.
“My father told me you can only complain so much before you step up and do the work,” he said.
Three weeks ago, council members tabled the appointment because council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson wanted more time to think about it. They had met with him in executive session on April 6 for about 30 minutes before tabling it and then the two met again with him on their own last Wednesday.
“You certainly know where you stand with him,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said she looks forward to working with the new councilman.
“I think he’d make a fine councilman,” she said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith described him as a conservative who will fill the vacancy in the same manner as former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia had done when he was on council.
Mr. Spaziani is replacing first-term councilman, Mr. Roshia, who resigned in January because he started a new job and moved outside of the city.
Last month, Mr. Spaziani approached Councilwoman Ruggiero about filling the seat for the rest of the year after council members could not agree on appointing two other candidates who were interviewed for the position.
Three people — Patrick J. Hickey, Amy Horton and Jason M. Traynor — are running to fill the remainder of the two-year term. They face off in a June 22 primary before the two top vote-getters move on to the general election in November.
Seven candidates are also facing off in a separate primary before four of them go on to the general election for a four-year seat. Councilwoman Ruggiero is running for a second term, while Councilman Henry-Wilkinson is not seeking a second term.
