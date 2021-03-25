WATERTOWN — The stalemate over a vacant City Council seat could soon be over after a Chestnut Street man has expressed interest in filling it.
Leonard G. Spaziani recently approached Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero about filling the seat vacated by the January resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia. Mr. Spaziani has told her that he’d be interested in filling out the remaining term of the seat, but hasn’t ruled out running as a write-in candidate, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
If appointed, Mr. Spaziani would fill the vacancy until the end of the year.
He couldn’t be reached for comment.
More importantly, council members have agreed to interview him, Councilwoman Ruggiero said. Council members have been deadlock on how to fill the position after Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith required that three council members would have to agree to interview a potential candidate before they would talk to them.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said residents would be pleased that council members were going to interview someone and possibly break the deadlock.
“I think it’s a good step. I think people want to see council get along,” he said. “I think it’s good for everybody.”
Calling him “a good person,” Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said she knows Mr. Spaziani from him working as a security officer at the Dulles State Office Building and seeing him when she passes him on her way to work in the building.
She said she looks forward to interviewing him for the vacant seat.
During last week’s council meeting, the subject of the vacancy came up and Councilwoman Ruggiero said she might have someone interested in the position, but she needed to get back to him to see if his interest was serious.
Indeed, Mr. Spaziani indicated he wanted to be interviewed.
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who said she doesn’t know him well, hopes to get council members together next week to talk to him. She hasn’t talked to him about specific city issues, but he seems to follow what’s going on in city government.
In the past, Mr. Spaziani has written letters to the editor to the Watertown Daily Times about a controversy over the city’s handling of a the Watertown Golf Course and its relationship with owner Michael E. Lundy.
